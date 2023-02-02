Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,906 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Wendy’s worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $532.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 9.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

