Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 278.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 26,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,444. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $123.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

