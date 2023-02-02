Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.6% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 24.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $381.02 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $381.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $380.27 and a 200-day moving average of $319.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

