Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after buying an additional 489,118 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,486,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 92.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,310,000 after acquiring an additional 167,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,193,000 after purchasing an additional 122,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $356.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

