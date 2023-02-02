EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of EVERTEC worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 15.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in EVERTEC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in EVERTEC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

EVERTEC stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). EVERTEC had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

