Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,427 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 428,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AM. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

