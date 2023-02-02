SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 51.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 10.6% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 24.8% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 29.3% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $121.03 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.66. The stock has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Cowen boosted their target price on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SAP from €122.00 ($132.61) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($141.30) to €135.00 ($146.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

