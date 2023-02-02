Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 480.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $973,316 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

