Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $70.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

