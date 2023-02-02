Inspire Investing LLC Buys 782 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $30.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 110.57%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

