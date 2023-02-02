Inspire Investing LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRH. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

