Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 153.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,451 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.92.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

