Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 118,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,180,000.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYTK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.69.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

