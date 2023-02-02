Inspire Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Shares of ABG stock opened at $231.64 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $234.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

