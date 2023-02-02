2,331 Shares in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,353,000 after buying an additional 1,192,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BancFirst by 5,622.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after buying an additional 402,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,085,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 93,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.13. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

In other BancFirst news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $185,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BancFirst to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

