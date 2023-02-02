Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 1,812 Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Lila A. Jaber bought 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lila A. Jaber purchased 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,402.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $125.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.79 and a fifty-two week high of $142.81.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $131.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

