Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Holdings Decreased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Materion in the third quarter valued at about $579,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Materion by 162.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 30.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Materion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Trading Up 0.8 %

MTRN stock opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.12. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $97.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.26). Materion had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $428.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.