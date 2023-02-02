Inspire Investing LLC Sells 93 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,541,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,937,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

LHCG stock opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.43. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.32 and a 1 year high of $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.65 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

