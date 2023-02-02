Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 29,894 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 108,377 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 880,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 676,273 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 119,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.