Inspire Investing LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $801,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 7.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,678,740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 119,250 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 152.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,634 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 619.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Cryoport Stock Down 1.6 %

CYRX opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cryoport

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading

