Inspire Investing LLC Sells 534 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 986.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -0.09. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 55.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

