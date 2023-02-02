Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

