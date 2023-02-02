Inspire Investing LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $352.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $394.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $400.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.45.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $6.09. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 59.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dillard’s news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $845,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

