Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 24.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at B. Riley Financial

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,005,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.22 per share, for a total transaction of $744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,180.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.84 per share, with a total value of $111,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,005,553.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 198,086 shares of company stock worth $7,906,873 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ RILY opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $340.36 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

