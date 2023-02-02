Inspire Investing LLC Raises Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.70.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $170.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.56. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $217.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

