Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 413 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hilltop by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hilltop by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hilltop by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hilltop by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Trading Up 0.9 %

HTH opened at $32.99 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Stories

