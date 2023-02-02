Inspire Investing LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.38 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

