Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 42.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,309 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after buying an additional 108,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $101.11 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $129.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average is $90.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.