Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,325 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after buying an additional 3,294,914 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. The company had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.03 million. Analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -13.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

