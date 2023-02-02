Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE THS opened at $47.89 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

