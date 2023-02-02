Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HSBC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,918,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,349,000 after acquiring an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HSBC by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 589.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.55) to GBX 570 ($7.04) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.22) to GBX 500 ($6.18) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.40) to GBX 700 ($8.65) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.67.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

