Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $119.35 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.31. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $409.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.13 million. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.