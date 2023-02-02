Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $847,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on SkyWest to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $20.41 on Thursday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

