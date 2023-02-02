Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 40,590 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Evolent Health by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EVH. Cowen lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $32.45 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,008,904.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $8,108,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

