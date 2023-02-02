Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.82 Million Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,960 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Essent Group worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essent Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $261.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 84.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.53%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

