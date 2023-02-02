ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

