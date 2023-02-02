Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 3,625 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $214,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 15.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth $204,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $182,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock worth $244,263,484. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DINO. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

