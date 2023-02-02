Inspire Investing LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 61,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 63,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OII opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

OII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

