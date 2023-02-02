Inspire Investing LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $418.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

