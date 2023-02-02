Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,829,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202,852 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,601,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,574,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR opened at $64.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.