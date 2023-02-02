Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 260.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

NYSE:RRX opened at $142.73 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $166.40. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.66. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

