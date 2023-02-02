Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Position Cut by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,532,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $35.61.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 251.92% and a negative return on equity of 461.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

