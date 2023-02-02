Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 4,184 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

SABR opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

