Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 271 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after buying an additional 85,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,243,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

WD stock opened at $95.14 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.60). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $315.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,525.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,120 in the last ninety days. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.