Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,194 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 15.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Trading Up 2.9 %

Alarm.com stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $216.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.