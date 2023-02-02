Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

