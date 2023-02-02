Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 37,687.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 388,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

AeroVironment Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

AeroVironment stock opened at $90.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.94 and a beta of 0.56. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.34 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Further Reading

