Inspire Investing LLC Sells 527 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,030,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,424,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 411,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after buying an additional 120,294 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,906,000 after buying an additional 102,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 394.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 84,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $82.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.29 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

