Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ATI by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ATI. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

ATI Company Profile

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

