Zscaler (ZS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) recently:

1/24/2023 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $140.00.

1/17/2023 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/13/2023 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $162.00.

1/9/2023 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $153.00.

1/5/2023 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of ZS opened at $131.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average is $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 0.89. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $290.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $716,685.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,480,780.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $1,435,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

